VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:VSDA)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

VSDA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. 4,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,554. The company has a market capitalization of $230.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.87. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

