VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2026

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3204 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 422.9% increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,341. The stock has a market cap of $255.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

