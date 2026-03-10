VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3204 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 422.9% increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,341. The stock has a market cap of $255.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.