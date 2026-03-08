Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Sterling Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 results — STRL reported Q4 2025 earnings and revenue well ahead of estimates (EPS and revenue beats of ~15–16%), with year?over?year growth across key metrics; the company also provided an upbeat FY guidance that supports a higher earnings outlook. Should Investors Buy Sterling Stock After Impressive Q4 Earnings?

Strong Q4 results — STRL reported Q4 2025 earnings and revenue well ahead of estimates (EPS and revenue beats of ~15–16%), with year?over?year growth across key metrics; the company also provided an upbeat FY guidance that supports a higher earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgrade and momentum recognition — Zacks moved STRL from “Hold” to “Strong Buy” (Rank #1) and included it on momentum/strong?buy lists, which can attract short?term buying and retail/institutional attention. Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why

Zacks upgrade and momentum recognition — Zacks moved STRL from “Hold” to “Strong Buy” (Rank #1) and included it on momentum/strong?buy lists, which can attract short?term buying and retail/institutional attention. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate lifts from Sidoti — Sidoti has repeatedly raised near? and longer?term EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2027), implying stronger future profitability and supporting higher valuation assumptions. (Market research notes summarized in coverage bulletins.)

Analyst estimate lifts from Sidoti — Sidoti has repeatedly raised near? and longer?term EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2027), implying stronger future profitability and supporting higher valuation assumptions. (Market research notes summarized in coverage bulletins.) Positive Sentiment: Corporate results & outlook confirmation — Press coverage highlights strong 2025 results and an upbeat 2026 outlook, reinforcing the message behind the quarterly beat and analyst upgrades. Sterling Infrastructure posts strong 2025 results, upbeat 2026 outlook

Corporate results & outlook confirmation — Press coverage highlights strong 2025 results and an upbeat 2026 outlook, reinforcing the message behind the quarterly beat and analyst upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst note forecasting weaker earnings — A recent piece reports Sidoti (or other coverage) forecasting weaker near?term earnings, introducing conflicting signals that can spook short?term traders or prompt profit?taking. Sidoti Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Sterling Infrastructure

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,180. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,150. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL opened at $395.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.66. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $477.03.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

