Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,706 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 321,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 118.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 664,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 360,019 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 615,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 262,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,590,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,832,000 after acquiring an additional 119,538 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.The company had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

Key Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Verizon Communications to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 145,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This represents a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 218,148 shares of company stock worth $10,780,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.