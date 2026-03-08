Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,706 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 321,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 118.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 664,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 360,019 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 615,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 262,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,590,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,832,000 after acquiring an additional 119,538 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VZ stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.15%.
- Positive Sentiment: Verizon showcased a 5G + edge computing proof?of?concept for vehicle?to?everything (V2X) with Aptiv and Wind River at MWC — a practical demo that highlights potential enterprise/edge revenue and differentiates Verizon’s network capabilities. Verizon Weighs V2X Growth Opportunities Against Sponsorship Cost Controls
- Positive Sentiment: Management is reviewing large sponsorship deals (including the NFL partnership) as part of cost controls — cutting hundreds of millions in marketing/sponsorship spend could improve margins and free cash flow if executed. Verizon (VZ) Reviewing NFL Partnership and Other Sponsorship Deals to Cut Costs
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces point to durable operational momentum — subscriber gains, broadband growth and AI/telematics initiatives alongside recent quarterly beats and FY26 guidance underpin the stock’s strong YTD performance and support dividend coverage. Verizon Shares Rise 19.4% in a Year: Should You Invest Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is asking whether Verizon is fairly valued after a strong year?to?date run — this could prompt profit?taking or re?ratings but is not a company action. Is It Time To Reassess Verizon (VZ) After Its Strong Year To Date Share Price Run?
- Neutral Sentiment: Verizon will present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom conference on March 10 — an opportunity for management to update investors but not itself a catalyst. Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 10
- Negative Sentiment: A recent major network outage left hundreds of thousands of customers without service — this raises short?term churn, reputational risk and could attract regulatory scrutiny if issues persist. AT&T vs. Verizon in 2026: Which Telecom Dividend Stock Is Actually Worth Owning?
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Verizon Communications to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.02.
In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 145,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This represents a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 218,148 shares of company stock worth $10,780,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.
The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.
