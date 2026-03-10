Platinex (CVE:PTX) Trading Up 13.8% – Here’s Why

Platinex Inc (CVE:PTX – Get Free Report) rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,104,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 694,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Platinex Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Platinex Company Profile

Platinex Inc is an exploration and evaluation-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Its properties include Shining Tree Gold Property, Herrick Deposit, Nabish Lake and South McFaulds. The Company holds interest in approximately 140 claims (over 5,680 acres) in Shining Tree Gold Property, situated in Churchill, MacMurchy and Asquith Townships in Ontario. The Nabish Lake nickel-copper-Platinum-group element (Ni-Cu-PGE) property is located approximately 20 kilometers south of the Town of Dryden, Ontario.

