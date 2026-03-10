National Bank Financial Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$3,400.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3,200.00 to C$3,400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSU. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,600.00 to C$4,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,688.00 to C$4,610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$3,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,850.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,600.00 to C$4,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,187.14.

Constellation Software Trading Down 1.2%

TSE CSU traded down C$35.00 on Tuesday, reaching C$2,940.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,731.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3,396.86. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,196.00 and a 12-month high of C$5,300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of C$4.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

