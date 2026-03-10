Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) PT Set at C$40.00 by Roth Mkm

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) received a C$40.00 target price from investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Strathcona Resources from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.38.
Strathcona Resources Stock Performance
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.
