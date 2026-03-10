ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ACT Energy Technologies from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.17.

ACX traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 105,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.89. ACT Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of C$4.23 and a 1-year high of C$6.92.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.

