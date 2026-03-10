ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ACT Energy Technologies from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.17.
ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.
