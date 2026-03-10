Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.6451. Pax Global Tech shares last traded at $0.6451, with a volume of 1,915 shares trading hands.

Pax Global Tech Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

About Pax Global Tech

Pax Global Technology Limited is a provider of electronic payment solutions, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of point-of-sale (POS) terminals and related software. The company’s product portfolio encompasses countertop, portable and mobile payment devices, each equipped with secure card readers, touchscreen interfaces and support for contactless and mobile wallet payments. Pax Global Technology also supplies integrated software platforms that enable remote device management, firmware updates and real-time transaction monitoring.

In addition to hardware, Pax offers a suite of software services that streamline payment acceptance and terminal administration.

