Financial Contrast: Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. Else Nutrn (OTCMKTS:BABYF)

Else Nutrn (OTCMKTS:BABYF) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Else Nutrn and Tilray Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Else Nutrn 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tilray Brands 1 6 1 0 2.00

Tilray Brands has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.80%. Given Tilray Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray Brands is more favorable than Else Nutrn.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

9.4% of Tilray Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Tilray Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Else Nutrn has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray Brands has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Else Nutrn and Tilray Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Else Nutrn $5.82 million 0.49 -$11.08 million ($0.61) -0.12 Tilray Brands $821.31 million 1.02 -$2.19 billion ($22.11) -0.33

Else Nutrn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray Brands. Tilray Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Else Nutrn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Else Nutrn and Tilray Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Else Nutrn -152.45% -843.88% -174.69% Tilray Brands -251.69% -6.35% -4.77%

Summary

Tilray Brands beats Else Nutrn on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Else Nutrn

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants. The company provides its products through online. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

