Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Releases Earnings Results

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Trading Up 5.0%

NYSE:TEO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 258,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.26. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Company Profile

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country’s principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.

The company’s core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.

