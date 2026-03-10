Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.36 and last traded at $41.43. 416,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 226,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Cadre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Cadre to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cadre by 520.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 123,008 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology?driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional?grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

