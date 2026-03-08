Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 10,421 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $114,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,687,000 after acquiring an additional 556,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,193,000 after buying an additional 494,886 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,363,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,325 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $265.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $281.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.76 and a 200 day moving average of $261.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

