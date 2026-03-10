Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Up 15.2% – What’s Next?

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.68 and last traded at GBX 0.67. 10,238,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 7,492,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.42. The company has a market cap of £9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp. at the Stonepark Zinc Project.

