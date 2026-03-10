Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.54, but opened at $52.70. Sonova shares last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 49,820 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONVY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Sonova to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sonova Stock Up 5.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sonova AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.

Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.

