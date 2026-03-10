ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $39.2210, with a volume of 177311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

ASGN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.88.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 32,437 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,588,000 after acquiring an additional 178,895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,206,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 134,513 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

