Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Up 13.6% – Time to Buy?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.10. Approximately 136,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 210,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Financial raised shares of Jaguar Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 15.2%

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$786.96 million, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 3.54.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential. The company is a long-term producer, having been in continuous production since 2006, with plans to significantly grow production over the next few years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.