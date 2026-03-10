Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $15.75. Toray Industries shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 532 shares traded.

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. raised Toray Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toray Industries Trading Up 5.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Toray Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.707-0.707 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

