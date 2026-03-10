Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $28.20. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 78,694 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUNMF shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

