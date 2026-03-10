Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2026

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMFGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $28.20. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 78,694 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUNMF shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.