USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 1164267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on USA Today in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on USA Today from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USA Today from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Today in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of USA Today from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

USA Today Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $969.45 million, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. USA Today had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Institutional Trading of USA Today

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDAY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of USA Today by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in USA Today by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in USA Today by 8.0% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in USA Today by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in USA Today by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

USA Today Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc (NYSE: GCI) is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

Recommended Stories

