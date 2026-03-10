Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,119,756. The stock has a market cap of $272.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,405 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,906,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

