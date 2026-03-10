Insider Buying: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Acquires 16,250 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) Director David Urban acquired 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,821.36. This trade represents a 35.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 5.9%

EOSE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,038,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.26. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Director David Urban bought 16,250 shares at an average $6.16 on March 9, boosting his stake ~35%. Insider buying can signal management confidence and provide some support to the stock amid negative headlines. SEC Form 4

Reported short?interest data for March looks anomalous (zeros/NaN and 0.0 days?to?cover), suggesting a data issue rather than a clear change in short positioning; treat those figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: A cluster of class actions and investigations were announced March 9–10 alleging securities fraud tied to manufacturing issues and alleged misstatements about near?term revenue and production plans — lawsuits cite a roughly 39% stock decline as the trigger. Multiple firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs and the alleged class period runs Nov 5, 2025–Feb 26, 2026; deadlines to seek lead?plaintiff roles are around May 5. These proceedings increase legal, financial and execution risk for EOSE and are the primary bearish catalyst for the stock today. Representative notices: Berger Montague (PR Newswire). Berger Montague filing Bleichmar / BFA (PR Newswire/BusinessWire). Bleichmar notice DJS Law Group (BusinessWire). DJS filing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOSE. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

