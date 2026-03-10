Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price Up 9.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) rose 9.9% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $575.00 to $585.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $507.00 and last traded at $506.41. Approximately 1,315,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,460,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.87.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $546.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.18.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total value of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,293 shares in the company, valued at $20,088,752.07. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 2,021 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total transaction of $930,529.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,993.02. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,156 shares of company stock worth $42,845,497. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Povetacicept RAINIER interim analysis met primary and all secondary endpoints, showing meaningful benefit in IgA nephropathy — a potential new commercial franchise that could diversify Vertex’s revenue stream. Vertex Announces Positive Week 36 Interim Analysis Results

Povetacicept RAINIER interim analysis met primary and all secondary endpoints, showing meaningful benefit in IgA nephropathy — a potential new commercial franchise that could diversify Vertex’s revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts raised targets or initiated coverage after the results: Oppenheimer to $600 (Outperform), Jefferies initiated Buy at $580, HC Wainwright raised target to $641, and BMO/William Blair reaffirmed bullish views — signaling increased street confidence in upside from povetacicept and longer-term cash flows. Analyst Coverage & Price Target Moves

Major analysts raised targets or initiated coverage after the results: Oppenheimer to $600 (Outperform), Jefferies initiated Buy at $580, HC Wainwright raised target to $641, and BMO/William Blair reaffirmed bullish views — signaling increased street confidence in upside from povetacicept and longer-term cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: News and market commentary noted Vertex as a premarket leader and discussed valuation after the move; these pieces provide context for momentum but don’t add new clinical or commercial data. S&P 500 Futures Steady; Vertex Leads

News and market commentary noted Vertex as a premarket leader and discussed valuation after the move; these pieces provide context for momentum but don’t add new clinical or commercial data. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage discussing whether the stock remains fairly valued after recent moves may temper near-term upside if investors reassess multiples versus delivery timelines for a new kidney franchise. Is Vertex Still Fairly Priced?

Coverage discussing whether the stock remains fairly valued after recent moves may temper near-term upside if investors reassess multiples versus delivery timelines for a new kidney franchise. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed only a tiny EPS miss (Feb quarter: $5.03 vs. $5.05 expected) — a reminder that CF franchise growth and near-term financials still matter while new-kidney commercialization timelines, regulatory reviews and competitive dynamics (other IgAN programs) present execution risk.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.50 and a 200-day moving average of $435.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

