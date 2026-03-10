Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 107.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $678.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $704.10 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.41. The company has a market capitalization of $327.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,700.80. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Recommended Stories

