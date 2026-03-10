Rep. David Taylor Sells Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently sold shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chevron stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 2/26/2026.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,918. The firm has a market cap of $376.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.09. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Freedom Capital cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,083,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock valued at $187,128,404 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.