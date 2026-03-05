Xponance Inc. Sells 27,228 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $126,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 28,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.55.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $299.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.64. The company has a market cap of $807.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

