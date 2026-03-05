TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,946 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. Straightline Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Up 10.6%

Shares of OSCR opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 76,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,309,123.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 350,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,561.80. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 138,835 shares of company stock worth $2,298,269 in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.