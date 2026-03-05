US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 10,134.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,660 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,291,000 after buying an additional 376,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 43.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,423,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,104,000 after acquiring an additional 428,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 658.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,361 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 956,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 882,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ryanair from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.4545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Featured Stories

