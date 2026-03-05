Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 340,085.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Shares of GILD opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $1,447,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,308 shares in the company, valued at $92,999,775.32. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,110.97. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock worth $43,935,470 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

