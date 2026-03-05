Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank lowered Kion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kion Group stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Kion Group had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group AG is a Germany?based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group’s key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

