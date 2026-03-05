Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Cut to Hold at Freedom Capital

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Freedom Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

