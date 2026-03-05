SES AI (NYSE:SES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. SES AI had a negative net margin of 490.03% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 million.

Here are the key takeaways from SES AI’s conference call:

Get SES AI alerts:

Full-year revenue jumped to $21 million in 2025 (roughly 10x vs. 2024), driven by completed OEM services and 3.5 months of contribution from the UZ Energy acquisition.

in 2025 (roughly 10x vs. 2024), driven by completed OEM services and 3.5 months of contribution from the acquisition. The UZ Energy buyout makes ESS the firm’s largest near-term revenue driver, and SES plans to embed its Molecular Universe “Predict” analytics into an Edge Box for ESS customers — plus UZ signed a multi-year $20 million distributor contract.

buyout makes ESS the firm’s largest near-term revenue driver, and SES plans to embed its Molecular Universe “Predict” analytics into an Edge Box for ESS customers — plus UZ signed a multi-year distributor contract. The in-house AI-for-science platform, Molecular Universe , has produced six electrolyte/material breakthroughs now being tested by over 40 customers and is positioned as both an IP moat and a future SaaS/revenue stream.

, has produced six electrolyte/material breakthroughs now being tested by over 40 customers and is positioned as both an IP moat and a future SaaS/revenue stream. Commercial deployment of next?gen lithium?metal for EVs (C?sample/mass production) is on hold as OEMs delay investment, and the one-time OEM services revenue of $13.6 million in 2025 is not expected to recur in 2026.

in 2025 is not expected to recur in 2026. Management exited 2025 with $200 million liquidity and guides 2026 revenue of $30–35 million (43%–67% growth) with improving Adjusted EBITDA and lower OpEx, but GAAP net losses remain sizable as commercialization and MU monetization continue to ramp.

SES AI Trading Up 8.4%

SES opened at $1.68 on Thursday. SES AI has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $613.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Key Headlines Impacting SES AI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting SES AI this week:

A number of research firms recently commented on SES. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SES AI from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered SES AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SES

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 150,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,253,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,215. The trade was a 10.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $823,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SES AI by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 126,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SES AI by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788,018 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SES AI during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SES AI during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.