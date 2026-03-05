CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Releases Earnings Results

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

CalciMedica stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. CalciMedica has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CalciMedica by 58.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CalciMedica by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 33.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the third quarter worth $165,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CALC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CalciMedica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CalciMedica

About CalciMedica

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc (NASDAQ:CALC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that modulate calcium-mediated inflammatory pathways. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, the company applies proprietary ion channel technology to address severe inflammatory disorders driven by dysregulated immune responses.

The company’s lead product candidate, Auxora™, is a selective inhibitor of calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels. Auxora is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis associated with systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in patients with severe pulmonary conditions, including COVID-19 pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.