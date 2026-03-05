Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60), reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $932.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.20 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Advantage Solutions’ conference call:
- Company secured >99% acceptance of a debt refinancing that extends maturities to 2030 and includes a planned paydown of approximately $90 million, improving near?term liquidity while adding an expected ~$10 million of incremental interest cost in 2026.
- Strong cash generation left the company with $241 million in cash, $174 million unlevered FCF in H2 2025, divestiture proceeds of roughly $55 million, and guidance for $250–$275 million unlevered FCF in 2026 with DSOs improved to ~57 days.
- Segment performance was mixed — Experiential Services outperformed (Q4 revenue $280M, Adjusted EBITDA up 115% YoY and event volumes +15%), while Branded Services remained pressured (Q4 revenue down 9%, EBITDA down 29%) and Retailer Services saw timing shifts and higher labor/benefit costs.
- 2026 guidance assumes revenue flat to up low single digits but Adjusted EBITDA flat to down mid?single digits (ex?divestitures), reflecting a mix shift toward lower?margin, labor?intensive work and elevated benefits/workers’ comp costs, with CapEx expected at $50–$60 million and EBITDA weighted to the second half (~60%).
- Completion of the multi?year IT transformation (SAP/Oracle/Workday), migration to a cloud data lake and rollout of AI tools like Pulse and AI?enabled staffing are expected to drive productivity gains, better workforce optimization, and improved margins over time.
Advantage Solutions stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.47.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $0.75 price target on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.
Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm’s offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.
The company’s service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.
