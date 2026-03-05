Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60), reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $932.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.20 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Advantage Solutions’ conference call:

Company secured >99% acceptance of a debt refinancing that extends maturities to 2030 and includes a planned paydown of approximately $90 million , improving near?term liquidity while adding an expected ~ $10 million of incremental interest cost in 2026.

of a debt refinancing that extends maturities to and includes a planned paydown of approximately , improving near?term liquidity while adding an expected ~ of incremental interest cost in 2026. Strong cash generation left the company with $241 million in cash, $174 million unlevered FCF in H2 2025, divestiture proceeds of roughly $55 million , and guidance for $250–$275 million unlevered FCF in 2026 with DSOs improved to ~ 57 days .

in cash, unlevered FCF in H2 2025, divestiture proceeds of roughly , and guidance for unlevered FCF in 2026 with DSOs improved to ~ . Segment performance was mixed — Experiential Services outperformed (Q4 revenue $280M, Adjusted EBITDA up 115% YoY and event volumes +15%), while Branded Services remained pressured (Q4 revenue down 9%, EBITDA down 29%) and Retailer Services saw timing shifts and higher labor/benefit costs.

outperformed (Q4 revenue $280M, Adjusted EBITDA up 115% YoY and event volumes +15%), while remained pressured (Q4 revenue down 9%, EBITDA down 29%) and saw timing shifts and higher labor/benefit costs. 2026 guidance assumes revenue flat to up low single digits but Adjusted EBITDA flat to down mid?single digits (ex?divestitures), reflecting a mix shift toward lower?margin, labor?intensive work and elevated benefits/workers’ comp costs, with CapEx expected at $50–$60 million and EBITDA weighted to the second half (~60%).

flat to down mid?single digits (ex?divestitures), reflecting a mix shift toward lower?margin, labor?intensive work and elevated benefits/workers’ comp costs, with CapEx expected at and EBITDA weighted to the second half (~60%). Completion of the multi?year IT transformation (SAP/Oracle/Workday), migration to a cloud data lake and rollout of AI tools like Pulse and AI?enabled staffing are expected to drive productivity gains, better workforce optimization, and improved margins over time.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 554,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 258,379 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 65,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 760.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,633 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $0.75 price target on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm’s offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company’s service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

