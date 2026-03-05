Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 46,342 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644,990 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,623,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,397 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,540,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,152,000 after buying an additional 873,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of APi Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,292,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after buying an additional 2,414,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in APi Group by 83.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,051,000 after buying an additional 3,247,126 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Positive Sentiment: SouthernSun Asset Management highlighted APi Group as having a long runway for double?digit EPS growth in its Q4 2025 SMID Cap investor letter — a fundamental bullish note that could support analyst sentiment and long?term investor interest. Read More.

Multiple large director sales: Ian G. H. Ashken sold a total of 300,000 APG shares across Mar 2–4 for roughly $13.1M in proceeds (average prices ~$44.29–$42.94). Director James E. Lillie sold a total of 360,000 shares over the same period for roughly $15.7M. Combined, ~660,000 shares were sold (~$28.7M)—each trade trimmed ownership by ~1% or less, but the concentrated, consecutive selling by two directors is a clear near?term negative signal and may weigh on sentiment and intraday trading. The filings remain consistent with planned liquidity/diversification rather than an exit (both directors continue to hold large residual positions), but the scale and timing increase short?term supply. SEC filings: Ashken Read More., Lillie Read More.

In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,977.08. The trade was a 57.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 100,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $4,469,338.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,706,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,996,266.60. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 682,000 shares of company stock worth $29,693,385. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $46.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

