LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Run Strategic Opportunit North Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $664,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,020,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,518,171.43. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Run Strategic Opportunit North also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 381,004 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $4,640,628.72.

On Monday, March 2nd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 238,991 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $2,875,061.73.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 300,092 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $3,655,120.56.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 131,281 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,577,997.62.

On Monday, February 23rd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 6,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 595,573 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $7,462,529.69.

On Monday, January 5th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $9,028,162.12.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $680.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.98. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPTH has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPTH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $12,939,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,085,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,040,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.