Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $23,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,702,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,096,577,000 after acquiring an additional 750,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,568,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,923,162,000 after purchasing an additional 509,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,018,629,000 after buying an additional 112,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,432,000 after buying an additional 1,036,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $162.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,249. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

