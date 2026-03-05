Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 158.88%.

Here are the key takeaways from Smith Micro Software’s conference call:

Bill Smith will transition to Executive Chairman while Tim Hofmeyer becomes CEO (effective March 31) and Bethany Braun will be promoted to CFO, and the Smiths committed an additional $4 million to support the turnaround.

Management is refocusing on phone-based family safety with SafePath OS (kids and seniors), saying the senior solution more than doubles the addressable market and that two new carrier launches are expected mid‑2026.

Ongoing cost reductions (about $1.8M per quarter vs. Q2 2025) have cut non‑GAAP operating expenses and management expects continued expense declines and a return to non‑GAAP profitability in Q2 2026.

Revenue fell to $4.0M in Q4 2025 (‑20% YoY) and to $17.4M for the year (‑16%); Q1 2026 revenue is guided to roughly $4.2M–$4.5M, and management attributes the Q4 shortfall to a delayed feature launch and a one‑time customer event that has since normalized.

Liquidity remains a concern with just $1.5M cash at year‑end 2025; the company relies on recent financing (‑$2.7M raised) and the Smiths' convertible note commitment to extend runway, exposing the business to financing and execution risk.

Smith Micro Software Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 109.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, is a global provider of enterprise software solutions specializing in mobility management, device security and digital content distribution. Since its founding in 1982, Smith Micro has focused on delivering tools that enable wireless network operators, enterprises and software publishers to optimize performance, secure assets and manage licensing and distribution of digital media and applications.

Within its mobility and security segment, Smith Micro offers platforms for network offload, application acceleration, secure Wi-Fi connectivity and device management.

