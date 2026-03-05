Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$860.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.9 million. Helios Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.650-0.700 EPS.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $70.02 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Helios Technologies by 948.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

