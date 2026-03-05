Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary Smith Sells 2,952 Shares

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Smith sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.64, for a total transaction of $1,046,897.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,986,207.04. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $344.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $365.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.59 and its 200-day moving average is $203.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 104.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $175.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

