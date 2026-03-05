Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary Smith Sells 2,952 Shares

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Smith sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.64, for a total transaction of $1,046,897.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,986,207.04. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ciena Stock Performance
CIEN opened at $344.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $365.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.59 and its 200-day moving average is $203.00.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena
More Ciena News
Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ciena raised its Q2 2026 revenue outlook to $1.5–$1.6 billion (above the ~ $1.4B consensus) and updated FY2026 revenue guidance to $5.9–$6.3 billion (around consensus). Stronger top-line guidance is the most direct catalyst supporting the stock’s gains today.
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst price-target raise to $380 signals bullish re-rating from at least one shop, reinforcing upside expectations. Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $380.00
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $280 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, providing additional analyst support even if the stance remains cautious. Morgan Stanley Raises its Price Target on Ciena
- Positive Sentiment: Media attention — including Jim Cramer noting Ciena’s return to the S&P 500 — can increase investor interest and index-driven demand. Jim Cramer Highlights Ciena’s Return to the S&P 500
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street preview coverage and updated analyst forecasts ahead of the Q1 print show expectations for higher EPS (analysts ~ $1.17). These previews support momentum but are forward-looking and depend on the actual report. Ciena Gears Up For Q1 Print
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector/technology stories — coverage about AI-driven networking demand, supply constraints and Ciena’s work on post-quantum networking — highlight longer-term demand drivers but are not immediate earnings confirmations. Ciena earnings up next as investors eye AI networking supply crunch
- Negative Sentiment: Ciena CEO Gary B. Smith sold ~2,952 shares for ~$1.05M on March 2; while modest relative to his remaining stake, insider selling can temper sentiment for some investors. SEC Filing: Insider Sale
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $175.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on CIEN
About Ciena
Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.
In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ciena
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.