Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Trading Down 100.0%
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SUNB) is a commercial equipment rental company that provides a broad range of rental solutions to construction, industrial, infrastructure, specialty contracting and event customers. The company’s core business is making equipment available on short- and long-term rental terms to customers who need access to machinery and tools without the capital commitment of ownership. Sunbelt’s offering is designed to support projects across building construction, civil infrastructure, industrial maintenance, oil and gas, utilities and special event production.
