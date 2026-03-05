Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew Flake Sells 26,921 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Flake sold 26,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $1,338,512.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 529,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,341,805.16. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Q2

Here are the key news stories impacting Q2 this week:

Neutral Sentiment: General market coverage flagged Q2 among names with notable moves yesterday; the piece itself is a broad movers roundup and does not provide company-specific fundamentals that would clearly move the stock. Stocks making big moves yesterday: Q2 Holdings, AAON, Carnival, BWX, and Northrop Grumman

General market coverage flagged Q2 among names with notable moves yesterday; the piece itself is a broad movers roundup and does not provide company-specific fundamentals that would clearly move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling: over March 3–4 several executives sold large blocks of shares — including CEO Matthew Flake (sold 26,921 on Mar 3 and 91,590 on Mar 4), CFO Jonathan Price, and other senior officers and insiders. Combined filings show roughly ~273k shares were sold for aggregate proceeds of about $13.6M, a material reduction in several insiders’ holdings. Such concentrated senior-executive selling commonly creates downward pressure and can be read negatively by investors unless framed as scheduled/diversification sales. CEO Form 4 filing

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

