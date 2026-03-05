Q1 EPS Estimates for Nuvation Bio Reduced by HC Wainwright

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Nuvation Bio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 8.7%

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 325.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 16.5% during the third quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,960,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 419,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,994,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 864,194 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 169.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Nuvation Bio

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvation Bio this week:

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $13 and kept an Outperform stance, providing a near-term bullish analyst endorsement that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Nuvation announced it is transitioning to the commercial stage with progress on Iptrozi and safusidenib, a fundamental milestone that can lift revenue visibility and long-term valuation if launches and uptake go as planned. Nuvation Transitions To Commercial Stage

H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $17 price objective, signaling continued long?term confidence from that shop despite other adjustments. Negative Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright sharply lowered its EPS forecasts for Q1–Q4 and cut FY2026 to ($0.44) from ($0.35), signaling weaker near?term profitability expectations that can pressure the stock despite the maintained Buy rating. HC Wainwright EPS Cuts

UBS trimmed its price target (from $10 to $7) and flagged lower expectations, reducing a key source of analyst support and likely weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel has opened an investor investigation into potential securities-law claims against Nuvation and its officers, introducing legal/settlement risk and additional uncertainty for investors. Johnson Fistel Investigation

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

