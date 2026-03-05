FY2025 EPS Estimates for GH Research Cut by HC Wainwright

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GH Research in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GHRS. Needham & Company LLC set a $29.00 price target on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GH Research from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GHRS

GH Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. GH Research has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $831.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in GH Research by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $4,000,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in GH Research by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,933,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,359,000 after purchasing an additional 364,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

More GH Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting GH Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: GH Research beat consensus for the quarter, reporting ($0.23) EPS vs. consensus ($0.29), a $0.06 beat — a near?term fundamental surprise that can support the stock.

GH Research beat consensus for the quarter, reporting ($0.23) EPS vs. consensus ($0.29), a $0.06 beat — a near?term fundamental surprise that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Business update: completed Phase 2b of GH001 for treatment?resistant depression, presented the full dataset at ASCP and ECNP, and the FDA cleared GH001 for U.S. clinical investigation (enabling U.S. enrollment). The company also reported $280.7M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of 12/31/25 — these operational and balance?sheet items materially de?risk near?term funding and clinical execution. GH Research Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Business update: completed Phase 2b of GH001 for treatment?resistant depression, presented the full dataset at ASCP and ECNP, and the FDA cleared GH001 for U.S. clinical investigation (enabling U.S. enrollment). The company also reported $280.7M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of 12/31/25 — these operational and balance?sheet items materially de?risk near?term funding and clinical execution. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy and a $70 price target (reported publicly), which supports investor sentiment and provides a high benchmark for upside. GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy and a $70 price target (reported publicly), which supports investor sentiment and provides a high benchmark for upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported is effectively zero and shows no meaningful short?pressure signal at this time, so it is not a driver of today’s move.

Short interest data reported is effectively zero and shows no meaningful short?pressure signal at this time, so it is not a driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced several near?term EPS forecasts (Q4 2025 and FY2025–FY2028/FY2026–FY2027), e.g., FY2026 EPS cut to ($0.96) from ($0.79) and FY2027 to ($1.33) from ($0.84). These downward revisions reflect weaker near?term profitability expectations and could cap upside until clinical milestones are realized.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders through the application of psychedelic-inspired compounds. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses on harnessing the unique pharmacology of 5-methoxy-N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and related molecules to address high unmet medical needs in mental health.

The firm’s lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT that has completed early-stage clinical trials assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in treatment-resistant depression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.