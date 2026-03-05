Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Delivery Hero to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero Price Performance
Delivery Hero Company Profile
Delivery Hero SE is a global online food?ordering and delivery platform that connects consumers, restaurants and couriers through its digital marketplace. The company’s core business revolves around providing a seamless, on?demand food delivery experience via mobile apps and websites. Beyond traditional restaurant delivery, Delivery Hero also operates a network of cloud kitchens—known as “dark kitchens”—to meet growing consumer demand for a broader variety of cuisines and faster fulfilment times.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Delivery Hero
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.