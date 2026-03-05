Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Delivery Hero to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of DLVHF opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

Delivery Hero SE is a global online food?ordering and delivery platform that connects consumers, restaurants and couriers through its digital marketplace. The company’s core business revolves around providing a seamless, on?demand food delivery experience via mobile apps and websites. Beyond traditional restaurant delivery, Delivery Hero also operates a network of cloud kitchens—known as “dark kitchens”—to meet growing consumer demand for a broader variety of cuisines and faster fulfilment times.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

