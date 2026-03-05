Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $7.04 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.13% of JFrog worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in JFrog by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in JFrog by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $4,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,660,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,853,374.86. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $4,845,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,958,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,457,130.02. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,857 shares of company stock valued at $21,155,142. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: JFrog reported a quarter with revenue up ~25% and an EPS beat, and issued FY?2026 and Q1 guidance (FY26 EPS 0.880–0.920; Q1 EPS 0.200–0.220). The company remains unprofitable on a net?margin and ROE basis, leaving mixed implications for the shares.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

