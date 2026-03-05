Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RBGLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

