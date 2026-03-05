Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of ($0.19) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 491.22% and a negative net margin of 1,192.18%.

Here are the key takeaways from Ocugen’s conference call:

Get Ocugen alerts:

Enrollment is complete for the OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT trial (140 patients); top-line 12?month data are expected in Q1 2027 and a rolling BLA submission is planned to begin in Q3 2026 with commercialization targeted in 2027.

Phase 3 liMeliGhT trial (140 patients); top-line 12?month data are expected in Q1 2027 and a rolling BLA submission is planned to begin in Q3 2026 with commercialization targeted in 2027. Interim Phase 2 data for OCU410 in geographic atrophy showed a 46% reduction in lesion growth at 12 months (P=0.015) and a 50% responder rate, with full Phase 2 data due this month and Phase 3 initiation planned for 2026.

in geographic atrophy showed a 46% reduction in lesion growth at 12 months (P=0.015) and a 50% responder rate, with full Phase 2 data due this month and Phase 3 initiation planned for 2026. The Stargardt program ( OCU410ST ) remains ahead of schedule, benefited from a peer?reviewed Phase 1 publication and CHMP confirmation that the single U.S. trial can support an EMA application, with pivotal topline data expected in 2Q 2027.

) remains ahead of schedule, benefited from a peer?reviewed Phase 1 publication and CHMP confirmation that the single U.S. trial can support an EMA application, with pivotal topline data expected in 2Q 2027. Cash on hand extends runway only into Q4 2026 after a recent $22.5M raise, with an extension to Q2 2027 contingent on full exercise of $30M of warrants, indicating near?term financing risk before commercialization.

Management and business development were strengthened in 2025 (new commercial, finance, and operations hires), plus a regional licensing deal for OCU400 in Korea and the creation of the Ocucelix subsidiary to pursue non?core assets, supporting commercialization and value?creation plans.

Ocugen Price Performance

OCGN stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $612.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.75. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OCGN

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 28,222.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 198.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 56.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Ocugen

Here are the key news stories impacting Ocugen this week:

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.