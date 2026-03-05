Zacks Research Downgrades Xperi (NYSE:XPER) to Strong Sell

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Xperi
Xperi Price Performance
About Xperi
Xperi Inc (NYSE: XPER) is a global technology company that develops and licenses audio, imaging and semiconductor packaging solutions. The company was formed in 2016 through the spin-off of Tessera Technologies’ product divisions and expanded its product portfolio in 2019 with the acquisition of TiVo Corporation. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Xperi’s technologies underpin a range of consumer electronics, automotive, mobile and broadcast products around the world.
In its technology licensing segment, Xperi offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor packaging and interconnect solutions designed to improve performance and energy efficiency in chips and devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xperi
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.