Zacks Research Downgrades Xperi (NYSE:XPER) to Strong Sell

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Xperi Price Performance

About Xperi

NYSE:XPER opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. Xperi has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Xperi Inc (NYSE: XPER) is a global technology company that develops and licenses audio, imaging and semiconductor packaging solutions. The company was formed in 2016 through the spin-off of Tessera Technologies’ product divisions and expanded its product portfolio in 2019 with the acquisition of TiVo Corporation. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Xperi’s technologies underpin a range of consumer electronics, automotive, mobile and broadcast products around the world.

In its technology licensing segment, Xperi offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor packaging and interconnect solutions designed to improve performance and energy efficiency in chips and devices.

