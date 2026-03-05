Intapp, Inc. $INTA Shares Purchased by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Intapp comprises about 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Intapp were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,804,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,321,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Intapp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,699,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,368,000 after acquiring an additional 188,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 56,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Intapp by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,331,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,104,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 114.51 and a beta of 0.73. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $65.35.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $379,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,189,996.64. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

